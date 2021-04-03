Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ GO opened at $36.80 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,327 shares of company stock worth $14,337,952. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

