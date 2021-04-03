Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $406.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $233.89 and a one year high of $427.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

