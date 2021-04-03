Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,533 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 757,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

