Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genpact by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genpact by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

