Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.28% of Lands’ End worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lands’ End stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $803.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

