Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

