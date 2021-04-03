Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 849.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Riot Blockchain worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIOT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

