Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.