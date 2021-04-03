Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 4.72% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NNDM opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

