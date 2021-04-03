Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sigilon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,403,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $20.17 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

