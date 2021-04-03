Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.03 Million in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.12.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

