Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.06 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KINZU. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINZU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.