Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

