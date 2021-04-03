Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,277 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

