Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $307.04 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.74 and its 200-day moving average is $266.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

