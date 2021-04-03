Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of DENN opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

