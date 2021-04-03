Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 125,337 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 995.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

