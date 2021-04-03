Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 154,265 Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.33% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QELL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ QELL opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.