Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 19,374 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.50 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.