Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

