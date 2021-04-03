Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of TPI Composites worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $35,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $57.26 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

