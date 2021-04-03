Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,317 shares of company stock worth $12,535,143. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

