Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,172 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $636.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.80. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $663.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

