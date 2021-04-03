Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,256 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

