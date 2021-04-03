Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Celsius worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Celsius stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.10 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

