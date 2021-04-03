Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 31,715 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

