Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,782 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $195.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

