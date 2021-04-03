Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 67,601 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,601 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Avaya worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000.

NYSE AVYA opened at $29.19 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

