Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 76,396 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after purchasing an additional 150,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $96.91 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.