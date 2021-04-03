Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,835 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LZB stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

