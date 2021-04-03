Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,065 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

