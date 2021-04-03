Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 71,528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

