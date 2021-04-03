Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

INVH stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

