STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

