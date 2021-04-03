STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

