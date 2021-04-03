StableUSD (USDS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00673324 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027339 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

