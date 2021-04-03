Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $613,550.87 and approximately $13,059.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,582,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,647 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

