Stakinglab Hits Market Capitalization of $1,629.66 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,629.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004901 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

