Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.59 and a 52 week high of $203.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

