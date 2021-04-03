Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $309,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

SWK opened at $200.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.59 and a 12-month high of $203.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

