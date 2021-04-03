Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 40.9% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Starbase has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $773,686.26 and $146.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

