Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $329.73 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $579.98 million and approximately $329.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

