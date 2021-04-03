Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MITO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.