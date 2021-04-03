Steem Dollars Trading 58.1% Higher This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $11.17 or 0.00018758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $74.07 million and approximately $170.24 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,541.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.11 or 0.00965897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00397235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,632,014 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

