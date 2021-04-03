Steem (STEEM) Trading 62% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $447.49 million and $77.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.15 or 0.00940735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.39 or 0.00377877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00059100 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,175,353 coins and its circulating supply is 369,201,259 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.