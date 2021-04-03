Stellar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.85 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,403 coins and its circulating supply is 22,745,681,527 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.