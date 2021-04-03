StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

