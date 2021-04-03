stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,978.70 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,978.70 or 0.03460232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $377.31 million and $26,262.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 190,684 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.