stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.