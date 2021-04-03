Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 49,881 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

BLDP stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

